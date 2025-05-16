FBI Director Patel Is Moving 1500 Agents Out of DC

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the FBI will be closing down its headquarters and moving 1,500 agents out of the Washington, DC area.

Patel said on Fox Business, “The FBI is 38,000 when we’re fully manned, which we’re not. In the National Capital Region, in the 50-mile radius around Washington, DC, there were 11,000 FBI employees. That’s like a third of the workforce. A third of the crime doesn’t happen here. So, we’re taking 1,500 of those folks and moving them out.”

🚨 #BREAKING: Kash Patel announces he is SHUTTING DOWN the FBI Headquarters in DC Turn it into a deep state museum, Director Kash! pic.twitter.com/bK6Mj20MMA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 16, 2025

Spread the agents across the country and hopefully it leads to less politicization of the agency.

Maybe some dead wood will quit.

