Justice Clarence Thomas: Celebrate America by Saving It

Justice Thomas discussed the dangers of progressivism, which seeks to overturn our form of government. It became ingrained in our form of government and has had an uneasy relationship with our Constitution. However, it cannot continue much longer. A choice will soon be made.

“Progressivism seeks to replace the basic premises of the Declaration of Independence and hence our form of government,” Thomas said in a speech at the University of Texas Austin Law School pegged to the nation’s upcoming milestone birthday.

A spirit of “cynicism, rejection, hostility, and animus” toward America—by Americans—has taken hold, Thomas said in remarks carried live on CSPAN.

“Progressivism holds that our rights and our dignities come not from God, but from government,” he said. “It requires of the people a subservience and weakness incompatible with a constitution premised on the transcendent origin of our rights.”

“They recast themselves as institutionalists, pragmatists, or thoughtful moderates, all as a way of justifying their failures to themselves, their consciences, and their country,” he said.

Thomas called on Americans to stand up for their principles and, if necessary, endure personal “sacrifices” to preserve the nation’s democracy.

“In my view, we must find in ourselves that same level of courage that the signers of the Declaration have so that we can do for our future what they did for theirs,” he said.

Justice Clarence Thomas urged Americans to “take ownership” of their country by becoming more engaged in government.

“I think if we don’t stand up and take ownership of our country and take responsibility for it, we are slowly letting others control how we think and what we think.” “If you think it’s losing confidence, then you get up, and you participate. You don’t sit on the sidelines.”

“People know more about how to program their cell phone than they know about participating in their government,” he continued. “If you want it to have trust, if you want to correct what you think is wrong, then get up and do it. Learn more about it.”

Justice Thomas is a national treasure! https://t.co/cRNdSa8AcJ — Helen Raleigh (@HRaleighspeaks) April 16, 2026

Clarence Thomas’ remarks on progressivism, its foundations, history, and impact — from his appearance at UT Austin today, 4/15/26. Entire unedited appearance attached below. https://t.co/xhiR4aBnM9 pic.twitter.com/WG6aT8uTVP — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) April 16, 2026

Full unedited video of Clarence Thomas’ speech. 41:48 is when the clip on progressivism above starts. There is a Q&A portion where he expresses a bit more relaxed personal candor at 59:30. pic.twitter.com/VzBhnmlAht — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) April 16, 2026

Justice Clarence Thomas’s full speech can be heard here if the clip above doesn’t work.

The All-American Justice Thomas stands alone.