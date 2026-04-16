Gov. Spanberger Doesn’t Fret About Looking Like a Cheater or Taking Credit for the Work of Others

Democrat Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger just enriched the company her husband works for, and previously took credit for Gov. Youngkin’s expansion of business opportunities for the state. I think they usually call this corruption.

She signed off on grants totaling $18 million to help a company where her husband works in expanding its operations in Orange County, $5 million of which will be awarded to the company directly. The grants will help build the Virginia Advanced Propulsion Facilities in Orange County.

Progressive Abigail is following in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s footsteps, enriching her husband.

L3Harris, an aerospace technology company as well as a defense contractor, had announced an over $1 billion expansion for solid rocket motor production capacity at the company’s site in Orange County. The grants are part of the project expansion, reports Post Millennial.

Today, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced L3Harris is expanding its operations with a more than $1.2 billion investment in Orange County. Spanberger’s husband works for L3Harris. According to the governor’s press release, “Governor Spanberger approved two grants of… pic.twitter.com/muOfBliFil — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 15, 2026

She Is a Scoundrel

She recently took credit for billions in economic achievements secured under her GOP predecessor, earning her backlash from Republican leaders and their representatives running the state before she got there.

“From my very first day in office, I have been working to create a stable business environment so companies can hire, expand, and continue to invest in our Commonwealth,” Spanberger said in her press release. “I am signing these bills into law so we can continue to grow Virginia’s economy and create opportunities for Virginians.”

The only thing she did was put her signature on it. She has even suggested Gov. Youngkin was a tyrant as she passes tyrannical laws and steals the credit for his work. Who is the tyrant?

“She’s trying to take credit for somebody else’s work,” former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares told Fox News Digital. “In grade school we call that cheating.”

Gov. Youngkin is responsible for this.