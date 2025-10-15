Justice Jackson: Black Americans Are Like the Disabled in Trying to Get Voting Access

Arguments on revising The Voting Rights Act were heard in the Supreme Court today and Justice Jackson didn’t disappoint with her illogical reasoning.

The Court is going to rule on the constitutionality of drawing majority-black districts to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Justice Jackson wants remediation in the form of affirmative action for black Americans who are, in her metaphorical terms, like the disabled and apparently can’t get access the voting system. To get equal access, they need race-based districts.

Here is what she said:

Congress passed the Americans with Disabilities Act against the backdrop of a world that was generally not accessible to people with disabilities. And so it was discriminatory in effect because these folks were not able to access these buildings. And it didn’t matter whether the person who built the building or the person who owned the building intended for them to be exclusionary; that’s irrelevant. Congress said, the facilities have to be made equally open to people with disabilities if readily possible. I guess I don’t understand why that’s not what’s happening here.

The idea in Section 2 is that we are responding to current-day manifestations of past and present decisions that disadvantage minorities and make it so that they don’t have equal access to the voting system. Right? They’re disabled. In fact ,we use the word ‘disabled’ in [Milliken v. Bradley]. We say that’s a way in which these processes are not equally open. So I don’t understand why it matters whether the state intended to do that. What Congress is saying is if it is happening … you gotta fix it.

That’s the worst metaphor and the silliest argument I have heard yet, and to think a black justice came up with it. She is living in 1964.

Justice Jackson also angrily tried to make a case for congressional district racial quotas, while not being able to make a legal case. She used the “Trust Me on This,” argument.

Justice Jackson wants affirmative action, racial quotas, in districting to remedy what she thinks is racism against black people.