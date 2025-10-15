Activist Judge Halts President Trump’s Layoffs

A federal judge in Washington has ordered the Trump administration to halt layoffs of federal government employees. This was inevitable. Democrats use lawfare for everything.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, a Clinton appointee, said on Wednesday that the administration must halt its layoffs, less than a week after eight agencies—Commerce, Education, Energy, Environmental Protection, Health and Human Services, HUD, Homeland Security, and Treasury—issued reduction-in-force notices to more than 4,100 workers.

About half the firings at the CDC were reversed.

The administration promises more cuts, but this judge has said they must pause them.

Illston at the hearing cited a series of public statements by Trump and Vought that she said showed explicit political motivations for the layoffs, such as Trump saying that cuts would target “Democrat agencies.”

“You can’t do that in a nation of laws. And we have laws here, and the things that are being articulated here are not within the law,” said Illston.

The looney Democracy Forward organization said the President’s actions were unlawful.

That’s not true. The President has the right to lay off people. The judge is just another carefully selected progressive activist.

Eventually, the President will be able to do it, and he’ll have free rein. They’d be better off settling for smaller losses, but their hardcore left base won’t let them.