Justice Jackson Was the Worst Supreme Court Pick in U.S. History

A panel of Alabama federal judges defied the Supreme Court by refusing to allow the gerrymandered map, claiming it was racist. Alabama has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow the new 6R-1D map to take effect after lower judges struck it down.

The application for immediate stay goes directly to Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court will hear the emergency appeal and reject it. Ketanji Jackson will dissent.

According to The Federalist, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said it’s “absolutely a legitimate question” and “legitimate concern” as to whether lower court judges should defy the Supreme Court when it comes to emergency docket decisions.

Now she wants lower courts to defy the Supreme Court because she doesn’t like the ruling. Her reasoning is greatly flawed.

Jackson said, “I mean, what is a lower court judge to do after the Supreme Court has intervened early on to tell everyone who’s likely to win the case?”

She continued, later adding it’s “mystifying” that the Supreme Court could stay a decision even after a lower court judge “made findings of fact” or held hearings.

Ketanji is referring to the decision in the Callais Voting Rights Act case on racial gerrymandering.

She wants to overturn 50 years of precedent set by people much smarter than she is.

Justice Ketanji Jackson has called for continuing racist gerrymandering, claiming it’s political bias not to do so. DEI isn’t in the Constitution, nor should it be. It’s racism. The woman who can’t define a woman is complaining that the court appears political.

The hypocrisy is mind-blowing.