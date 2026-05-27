Biggest Fake News This Week: Cornyn Aligns with DJT 99.2%

The media reports that John Cornyn has a 99.2% voting record with Senate Republicans. They got that fake number from John Cornyn himself. According to Heritage, he had a 67% record this year and 68% overall. That is even below the rest of the RINOs, who average out to 72%.

Turning Point Action gave him a 62% conservative score. Chatbots say Cornyn has a high conservative score and aligns closely with Trump. The AI bots said his liberty score is high but unavailable. That’s not true. The Conservative Review Liberty Score is available, and he failed with a 54%.

We no longer just have the media lying to us; we also have AI bots lying.

The LA Times said Cornyn went to great lengths to avoid Trump’s wrath. If that were true, he would have voted for the Big Beautiful Bill, the SAVE Act, immigration, reduced foreign aid to Ukraine, and so on. He voted against President Trump nearly one-third of the time. Cornyn has pushed amnesty and anti-gun bills.

Much-admired Wesley Hunt said Cornyn was the least-Trump-aligned senator, and his claim of voting with Trump 99.2% of the time is false.

In desperation, Cornyn tried to claim he was MAGA.

Primary winner Ken Paxton’s marital difficulties and affair go against him, but he is a 100% Trump-aligned conservative. Weirdo James Talerico, whose version of Christianity is heretical, is calling Paxton the “most corrupt politician in America.”

Paxton has been under attack for about 20 years and has never been proven to have done anything criminal or impeachable. His many enemies tried to impeach him but failed. It isn’t only Democrats. RINOs hate him. Meanwhile, he is 100% America First, and Talerico is insane.