Justice Kagan Screamed Over the Dobbs Opinion Leak

Justice Elena Kagan was so frustrated in the aftermath of the Dobbs opinion leak in 2022 that she allegedly screamed “so loudly”, Justice Stephen Breyer that the “wall was shaking,” observers said, according to a new book.

Conservative author and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway’s forthcoming book, “Alito,” reviewed by Fox News Digital and set for release Tuesday, details the incident and other heated moments surrounding the leak.

After the leak, some very dangerous people rioted and threatened the lives of the conservative justices.

Hemingway wrote that Kagan, an Obama appointee, angrily confronted Breyer, a Clinton appointee, in May 2022, behind closed doors, after at least one justice, Samuel Alito, had asked his liberal colleagues to speed up the writing of their dissent because of security threats. Breyer was most likely to agree to Alito’s request, Hemingway wrote.

“Though he had not said he would accommodate the justices whose lives were at risk by getting out a dissent, [Breyer] was the member of the liberal bloc most willing to do so,” Hemingway wrote. “Fiercely liberal in his jurisprudence and in strong disagreement with the majority decision, he nevertheless was a gentleman and a friend to all on the Court. Kagan remonstrated with Breyer not to accommodate the majority, screaming so loudly, observers noted, that the ‘wall was shaking.’”

A year later, conservative justice Alito came out and said the draft leak “made us targets of assassination.”