Potential Threatening IRGC Audio: It Is Unconfirmed

The IRGC Navy allegedly called Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi an “idiot” on international maritime Channel 16. The IRGC allegedly reported in an audio that the Strait of Hormuz “is still closed” and “we will open it by the order of our leader Imam Khamenei, not by the tweets of some idiot.” Almost anyone can communicate on Channel 16.

Foreign Minister Araghchi had previously posted on X that the Strait was open.

The audio below is the report from The Hormuz Letter. It’s unclear who is actually in charge in Iran.

According to a note on the audio below. “The VHF broadcast is unverified, with the original poster stating, “I cannot verify this audio,’ and noting it could originate from anyone on open Channel 16. It refers to “some idiot” without naming Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi.”

I imagine the US is trying to confirm this. One thing that is clear is that the IRGC and the Foreign Minister, Araghchi, are at odds. Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf has posted the information on X.