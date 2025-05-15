Justice Ketanji Jackson, who doesn’t know what a woman is and protects pedophiles, wants nationwide injunctions because, without them, the Executive would no longer have to “move quickly” to reclaim its Article II powers. In other words, she argues that we want district court judges to block Trump’s agenda to get the actual case to the nine Supreme Court lawyers faster.

Okay, then.

“I would think we’d want the system to move as quickly as possible,” Ketanji said, “to reach the merits of the issue, and maybe have this court decide whether or not the government is entitled to do this under the law.

“Wouldn’t having universal injunctions actually facilitate that. It seems to me that when the government is completely enjoined from doing the thing it wants to do, it moves quickly to appeal that to get it to the Supreme Court. And that’s actually what we would want.

“What I worry about is similar to what Justice Kagan points out is that if the government is saying no lower court can completely enjoin it, it actually means that the government just keeps on doing the purportedly unlawful thing, and it delays the ability for this court to reach the underlying issue.”

Ketanji wants minor lawyers in robes to control the Executive. Aside from her illogic, how does that affect the separation of powers?

After listening to this, would you say she has the higher intellectual ability worthy of the Court?

