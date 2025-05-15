DHS Asks Defense Department for 20,000 Troops to Assist ICE

The New York Times reports that President Trump requested DHS to ask for 20,000 National Guard troops to assist with President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. As reported earlier, a massive crackdown on criminal illegal aliens is being planned.

The request to the Defense Department came after President Trump asked the Department of Homeland Security last week to increase its ranks by pulling in 20,000 officers from state or federal agencies.

According to an anonymous Defense Department official, Pentagon lawyers were reviewing the request with “interior immigration enforcement. ” Their role wasn’t defined.

It was not immediately clear if the states would also have to approve the plan.

National Guard troops have generally played a supporting role to domestic authorities in enforcing immigration issues at the border, including logistics, security and other assistance. But the Defense Department official said that if the request were approved, it would be the first time National Guard troops were used to help enforce an immigration crackdown in the United States.

If states must approve, it will run along party lines.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email