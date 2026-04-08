Karoline Leavitt on Fake News: 10-Point Plan, Strait Is Not Closed, Lebanon Not Part of the Deal

The fighting and the blockage of Hormuz continue as Israel continues to pound Lebanon, The Guardian reports. White House spokesperson Mrs. Leavitt said the agreement is not dead. JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and negotiator Jared Kushner prepare to travel to Islamabad on Friday for in-person meetings.

There is a lot of noise and many conspiracy theories going around. The knives are out to get Trump, and the disloyal Maga podcasters are among them. It is difficult to gauge the potential of this ceasefire or determine the truth. The sharks are circling.

According to Karoline Leavitt today, the reports about the closing off of the Strait are inaccurate. Also inaccurate is the 10-point plan the media is passing around. That is not the agreement. she said Israel and Lebanon were not part of the deal. There is more. Check out the clips below for key White House statements.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the Strait is being opened safely. The reports coming in are false.

Leavitt eviscerated the idea that the deal has collapsed. She explained that the US dismantled Iran’s command and control center. The administration knows they need time to execute the agreement.

🚨 JUST IN: Karoline Leavitt says we EVISCERATED all of Iran’s command and control, which is why it’s taking so long for them to follow the ceasefire “We completely dismantled Iran’s command and control center, which makes it difficult to pass messages up and down the chain.”… pic.twitter.com/0HLNUUyhrY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

Leavitt said that the 10-point plan that was bandied about was thrown in the trash. The idea that he would accept Iran’s wish list is absurd.

The one circulating is not the one Trump said was workable for negotiations.

“Fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely discarded.”

“It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team.”

“The idea that President Trump would ever accept an Iranian wish list as a deal is completely absurd.” [CNN has spread this misinformation.]

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Press secretary Karoline Leavitt reveals President Trump literally THREW IN THE TRASH the “10 point plan” from Iran that spread like wildfire as fake news “The idea that President Trump would EVER accept an Iranian WISH LIST as a deal is completely ABSURD!” 🔥 The… pic.twitter.com/2YDsTmtI3d — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

The morality issue gets trashed:

🚨 JUST IN: Karoline Leavitt goes HARD after a reporter for trying to lecture her on “morality” over President Trump’s handling of the war “The actions of our brave men and women in our United States military have taken out the military of a rogue Islamic regime that has chanted… pic.twitter.com/gqOT2bMpGl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 8, 2026

Pope Leo and the head bishop have also been talking about the moral issues. I wish he would be as vocal about the slaughter of innocent protesters, abortion to the moment of birth, legalized sex clubs, and drugs that pour in across the border.

It’s not yet time to panic. Have faith.

Iran will agree to stop sending weapons to their proxies.

PRESS SEC: At this point, Iran can no longer distribute weapons to its proxies in the region. And most importantly, Iran will NOT be able to acquire nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/hAOth7sIKU — Department of State (@StateDept) April 8, 2026

Leavitt also suggested the media stop spreading Iranian propaganda.

🚨 BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt SCORNS the Fake News to their FACES, saying they should stop spreading Iranian regime propaganda 24/7 “I would strongly advise the media against running with narratives that have no basis in FACT. What Iran says publicly or FEEDS to all of you in… pic.twitter.com/UI6KvNyZjq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

In other news, the president will discuss leaving NATO with Secretary General Mark Rutte this afternoon. NATO was tested, and they failed. [Do they bring anything to the table?]