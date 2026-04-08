Democrat Socialists Want Legalized Sex Clubs

Minneapolis wants to approve the sex clubs, and it will likely go through. Google it, and you will find the sex clubs already exist, including kink, prostitution, orgies, and other so-called sex adventures. They want to legalize bathhouses and venues where people can engage in all sorts of perverse sexual practices.

The Minneapolis City Council is preparing to consider legalizing and regulating venues, such as bathhouses, where consenting adults can engage in sexual activity, possibly reversing the city’s 38-year ban.

The ordinances in question would remove “stigmatizing language” and add “new definitions to be inclusive of establishments where sexual activity between consenting adults may be facilitated,” according to The Minnesota Star Tribune. The outlet noted that bathhouses and sex clubs operated in the city until a 1988 ordinance banned businesses that facilitate “high-risk sexual conduct,” which was defined as fellatio, anal intercourse, and vaginal intercourse for pay.

The big excuse is that it would be so much safer for those engaging in this form of perversion.

It also normalizes such dangerous practices. This is what the Democrat Socialists want for the USA: to turn us into Sodom and Gomorrah, where anything goes. It will endanger the children.