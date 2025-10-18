Karoline Leavitt Responds to Hakeem Jeffries’ Smears

Karoline Leavitt responded to Hakeem Jeffries attacking her for describing the Democrat Party in an unflattering but truthful way. She didn’t hold back:

“Hakeem Jeffries is simply lashing out because he knows that I am telling the truth about the modern day Democrat Party. What I said, and it is a fact, is that the Democrat Party caters more to pro-Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”

“That’s why they overwhelmingly LOST the election to President Trump and the Republican Party. And that’s why they’re holding this country hostage right now from law-abiding, tax-paying American citizens who want the government to be open.”

“Hakeem Jeffries should stop calling me names. He should stop trying to fight my boss, President Trump. And he should go back to doing what he was elected to do, the business of the American people in Congress, and encourage Senate Democrats to open the government.”

“I see Hakeem Jeffries saying, ‘House Republicans are out! They’re not even here!’ Yeah, because they DID their jobs! They passed a clean continuing resolution at the behest of President Trump to keep the government open. And now Senate Democrats and Chuck Schumer are blocking that to fight Donald Trump. And it’s despicable.”

The Background Story

The Democrat Party caters to the wrong people

Press Secretary Leavitt described the people in the party who Democrats are catering to. She said the main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals. She left out communists.

From his response, you’d think she stole his sombrero. But, we are living in clown world

Hakeem Attacks Karoline, Responds to a Planted Swastika and a Few Youth in a Chat

She hit a few of Hakeem’s nerves. House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries called Karoline Leavitt “sick,” “demented,” “ignorant,” “a stone cold liar,” and “out of control.”

Ridiculously, he referred to a swastika planted in a congressman’s office and a group of so-called youngish Republicans who joked using the “n” word and even against Jews, and who were immediately expelled from the Young Republicans thanks to cancel culture. They joked in a private group chat. It was a dumb thing, not a mean thing.

Democrats are fighting to keep criminal aliens in the country. They are backing Hamas terrorists who have taken over, with help from the American Left, the Palestinian protests. They don’t want prisons and they want to defund the police. They won’t keep violent criminals in prison. So, how is she wrong?