Woke CBS Head Was Fired

New CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss has reportedly fired the former head of the outlet’s standards and practices unit, marking the first termination of her new tenure, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Weiss, who left the New York Times over their anti-Israel, and anti-free speech woke policies, started a popular blog, The Free Press. Now, she’s the head of CBS and this firing of a woke standards head sends a strong message. Weiss wants more balanced reporting and we will likely see more conservative news and opinions. We will also hear more positive news about Israel.

Claudia Milne, who ran the division responsible for the moral, ethical and legal implications of CBS programming since 2021, confirmed her departure in a farewell memo to employees obtained by Variety.

“We live in complicated times. For our company, for our industry and for our country. And it’s times like this that what we do matters most,” Milne wrote in the memo. “I believe our role as journalists is to hold the powerful to account. We are here to question and challenge our political leaders on behalf of our audiences, Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative…we must interrogate the social media companies that want to control our attention, the businesses that manage our healthcare and the institutions that shape our education system.”

Milne banned writers from referring to “transgender” in reporting about the Covenant shooting.

She also banned an interview with Elon Musk in 2023 because he wanted to do it live. Perhaps she wanted to be able to cherry-pick his comments for a particular narrative.