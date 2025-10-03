Kash Patel Begins to Dismantle the FBI Hate Group Advisory

It is unfathomable that the FBI worked with this hate group since it is one of the most corrupt hate groups in America. Barack Obama gave it power and influence over the country’s most powerful law enforcement agency. It functioned stealthily under Donald Trump and burst into full control of the media under Joe Biden.

FBI Director Kash Patel has formally cut off all ties between the FBI and the SPLC, days after he cut ties with another hate group, the ADL.

Just a day before Charlie Kirk was assassinated, the SPLC had targeted him and TPUSA in their “HateWatch Newsletter.” Elon Musk called them out, saying they were “guilty of incitement to murder Charlie Kirk.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center claims it protects us from”hate groups”. But it’s a scam… a money grabbing slander machine: pic.twitter.com/Os5AOjZRMR — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) July 22, 2021

The Stealth Indoctrination

For far too long, we have allowed groups like the hardcore leftist Southern Poverty Law Center, The Freedom from Religion Foundation, and the ADL define who we are and destroy those who only want to keep what is so great about America.

This battle is not on the beaches of Normandy but it is just as historic. We are at war. There is a war against America, the Constitution, our values, and the free market.

We are battling the ideology of control. Whether it is fascism, socialism, communism, no matter how it is dressed up, it is about control. It is not coming from the Right.

Obama was the Linchpin

It began in earnest under Barack Obama. Former President Obama was mentored by Revolutionary Marxist Franklin Marshall Davis, he chose Marxist professors, hung out with the Marxist students, was tutored in Saul Alinsky tactics, and he worked closely with ACORN and SEIU. Obama sat in the pews of the church of the anti-American Liberation Theologist Rev. Wright for a decade. This man, distilled in Revolutionary communism, began his presidency talking about the fundamental transformation of the country without explaining what he meant, leaving the people to interpret what that meant.

Al Sharpton said it. He claimed we all knew he meant socialism [a euphemism for communism].

He began his presidency with a war on the Fox News channel and the largest wealth redistribution in US history – socialized medicine.

The lies, corruption, hypocrisy, targeting of opponents were all part of his tin pot dictatorship which were fiercely re-fueled under Joe Biden.

The scandals we have forgotten

Of all the scandals to rock his Administration, the most dangerous at the time was the IRS scandal. In prior Administrations, the IRS was used by elites to attack other elites. In his Administration, it was the elites using it against the people.

The DOJ spying on journalists and the NSA scandal [we learned the government was spying on average Americans] were meant to intimidate and silence the people.

The left said that Nixon set up an environment for the scandals that beset his Administration. Mr. Obama set up the environment for his scandals.

Obamacare is about control and government power as is gun control and immigration reform.

There was nothing normal about his presidency. He was a revolutionary and this continued under Joe Biden.

Appointing groups like the SPLC, ADL, and The Freedom from Religion Foundation to advise were part of the fakery.

Nothing was incompetence and it involved planning. It is, or hopefully was, the transformation of the USA. We see the results now and this administration is trying to dismantle it.

Attacking the pillars of capitalism

As soon as Mr. Obama came into office, he attacked the four pillars of capitalism – industry, finance, healthcare, and energy. Attacking these undermines US capitalism. The consequent undermining of global capitalism necessarily followed.

Mr. Obama focused on healthcare after the distraction of the Stimulus when no one saw an immediate or urgent need to address healthcare. The reason he did it was because the history of any regime under the ideology of control dictates that the first thing to seize is the healthcare system. It is the crown jewel of the welfare state, the biggest lever to affect fundamental change. If they control your healthcare, they control you.

Religion, and energy came next with a heavy emphasis placed on welfare/socialist programs. They have infiltrated and we must bring reality and common sense back.