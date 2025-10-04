This Is How Creeping Socialism Works

We live in a socialist clown world. For example, people pay more out of pocket for healthcare in California, and other states if they are insured. Someone has to pay in socialism. Nothing is free. People who are productive and pay for health insurance will end up paying more to pay for those who aren’t productive. That is how creeping socialism works.

Socialism redistributes the wealth and brings us all into poverty. It creates a world of entitled people with an ideology of theft and greed.

California has a new law, AB176, that penalizes you if you have insurance. I imagine this bill is primarily to pay for the people here illegally and is not a so-called humanitarian law for children.

New York does something similar.

Watch the clip or read the transcript:

Transcript

So I think there’s a mistake on the bill, but maybe you can help me out. We got a bill, and then we realized that you guys didn’t have our insurance, so we sent you the insurance, and it looks like the bill went up.

It went up?

Yeah, the first bill we got without the insurance, was 600 bucks, and then the second one was almost 1300 bucks.

So, that first invoice you received, that’s a discount that you receive if you’re uninsured. So you’re not eligible for the discount since you are insured. And so the bill was $2,342.14. We billed your insurance. Your insurance only paid $1,078.85.

Can I go back to the discount without the insurance.

No, sir, you’re insured, so you’re not eligible for the discount.

If I go cancel my insurance, am I eligible for the discount?

No, sir, because we checked eligibility and you do have active coverage for data service?

Oh, I needed to cancel it before I got the service, to get the discount.

You’re only eligible for the discount if you’re uninsured.

Okay, so I’ll get cheaper health care if I’m uninsured.

If you’re uninsured, you’re eligible for the discount, correct.

Is this common, like, like you’re in, I pay for insurance, and I end up paying more out of pocket because I pay for a premium? That’s wild.

It’s a new law. It started in 2024 AB716… you receive discounts, if you’re uninsured. Okay, so when we first sent an invoice to the patient, we billed them as if they’re uninsured. If you’re insured, unfortunately, you’re not eligible for the discount.

Okay? So just if I have the incentive straight here, if I want to pay less for medical care, I should cancel my insurance if my daughter needs life saving medical care, I will cancel your insurance.

I’m not sure, sir. I’m just letting you know that that discounts are only for patients who are uninsured.

Okay, that’s, that’s, that is special. That is a special law. So there’s no way to put that discount onto an insured person only the uninsured people get that?

Correct.