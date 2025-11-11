Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Sues 3 Conservative Influencers for Slander

Kash Patel’s girlfriend, a popular Nashville-based country singer, songwriter, actress, and political commentator who has been making her mark in both the entertainment industry and the political world. She has opened for big names like Chris Young, Sara Evans, and Lee Greenwood while also becoming a strong voice in conservative media.

Wilkins, a Republican, was a press secretary to Abe Hamadeh.

She is a devout Christian. She is now suing three prominent conservative influencers for suggesting she is working for a foreign government.

ElijahSchaffer, Kyle Serphin, and Sam Parker suggested she is a Mossad agent. She has in turn sued the three men for five million dollars each.

Shaffer now works as a writer for The Gateway Pundit and has worked at the Blaze. In this clip, he suggests he is being sued for his criticisms of Israel but the filing says he is being sued for slander.

This is a photo that got him in trouble.

This is his defense:

I was just SUED for $5,000,000 over my X posts criticizing Israel by FBI director Kash Patel’s inner circle. I’ve never engaged in defamation or illegal activity. Gross LAW FARE This is an ATTACK on free speech & an EMBARRASSMENT to the FBI & Trump Admin Here is my RESPONSE: pic.twitter.com/icLMOddwpP — E (@ElijahSchaffer) November 11, 2025

The court filing against Seraphin said he has maliciously lied about Alexis Wilkins, falsely asserting that she -an American-born country singer-is an agent of foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI.

Then, Wilkins filed a lawsuit against Sam Parker, who is also a former US Senate candidate in Utah. “Parker has repeatedly lied about Wilkins, falsely asserting and suggesting that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI,” the lawsuit against Parker said.

The lawsuit against Elijah created a storm as Elijah did not post anything about Patel and Wilkins but shared a post with a photo of them. “Schaffer has perpetuated a malicious lie about Alexis Wilkins, falsely claiming that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI,” the lawsuit against Schaffer said.

The comments made against Wilkins have spread like wildfire on the Internet. People are also accusing Kash Patel of being behind the lawsuit based on the law firm she is using that is tied to him.

This @ElijahSchaffer tweet got the same lawsuit for the same amount of money from the same law firm as I got. The law firm is @BinnallLaw which is run by @jbinnall who is also the President of the Kash Foundation. (formerly Fight with Kash) They share a physical… https://t.co/xoyWg3Tbt2 pic.twitter.com/MlkpPCYnmT — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) November 11, 2025

One of the main reasons behind this theory is Alexis’ association with PragerU whose CEO is a former Israeli soldier. Alexis Wilkins asserted that she is a presenter on the platform and she had never been to Israel. She is a Christian American born in the US. Prager U does good work and Prager doesn’t work for Israel. Serphin thinks that is evidence.

Another reason behind the conspiracy theory is the age difference between Kash Patel (45) and Wilkins (26). The theorists believe Patel has been honeytrapped. But they have been dating since 2023, before Patel became the FBi director.

These theories, which Candace Owens has jumped on, are breaking up the Republican coalition. It’s unclear how many will follow.

Read the Shaffer filing here.