SCOTUS Extends Pause on Food Stamps, aka SNAP

Ketanji Brown Jackson has extended the stay on an order to pay SNAP benefits on behalf of the Supreme Court. With Congress about to end the government shutdown, the Supreme Court has agreed to let the political process play out.

They are continuing the brief pause of a federal court judge’s ruling that ordered the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits in November.

About 42 million Americans rely on food aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

On Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had granted a stay on behalf of the Court, blocking the lower court’s order that the administration transfer some $4 billion from other food security programs to SNAP payments.

That Supreme Court stay was set to expire late Tuesday night, but will now stay in place until 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday.

The administration noted in its Supreme Court filing Monday that Congress appeared to be close to reaching a deal, which would make the entire case moot.

It urged the Court to keep its pause in place “to let the political process that is rapidly playing out reach its conclusion.”

Some need these food stamps, and Democrats didn’t care. Then again, some are only missing out on visiting their eyebrow technicians. Biden oversaw a 40% increase in people on food stamps, aka SNAP.