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Kathy Griffin Grifts for Mayor Karen Bass

By
M Dowling
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0
35

Far-left Kathy Griffin is back, with a facelift. She is pushing for the mayor who let the Palisades burn down and the drug-addicted homeless fill the streets of LA. Griffin blew up her career, and it’s hard to understand why Bass would interview on her low-viewership show on Instagram.

Griffin dismissed rival Spencer Pratt as an ‘idiot’ and made the election about Bass’s race, which, of course, has nothing to do with anything. Griffin claims the LAPD has a white nationalist problem, which is not borne out by the statistics.

Critics highlighted LAPD stats showing 49% Hispanic officers, 31% non-Hispanic white, and 10% Black, rejecting her claim outright.

The exchange came amid a tight race in which polls show Bass at 26%, Nithya Raman at 25%, and Pratt at 22%, with no candidate expected to win a majority, necessitating a November runoff. Pratt called Griffin ‘scared and desperate’ in a post that drew over 21,000 likes.

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