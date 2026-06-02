The ABC Australia Hires a Jew Hater as a Host

The ABC Australia has crossed a red line for many this week when it hired Grace Tame as a podcast host. Reportedly, she is an October 7 denier despite all the video and witness accounts. Tame called to “globalize the Intifada” a few weeks after the Intifada mass murdered Jews at Bondi Beach. She led the chant at a pro-Palestine/Hamas rally.

Tame allegedly wants Jews out of their ancestral homeland.

Tame is autistic and survived childhood rape.

Here she is:

So filled with blind hatred and obsession — like a modern day Nazi youth: a former “Australian of the Year” Grace Tame chants Globalize the Intifada” at the absurd anti-Israel protests of Israeli President Herzog: pic.twitter.com/mHzYm2YjuQ — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) February 10, 2026

It’s a serious attack on Israel and Jews, given the horrors they bore. Tame’s new position is reportedly a taxpayer-funded job.

Public backlash is mounting against the network’s left-wing bias, and demands are growing louder to defund the public broadcaster.

Government should never fund any news service.

The ABC’s shock decision to employ as a podcast host Grace Tame, who described corroborated reports of Hamas’ sexual violence against Israeli women as ‘propaganda’ which had been ‘debunked’ and led a pro-Palestine rally chanting ‘globalise the intifada’, is untenable. How can… pic.twitter.com/QZhUtMJyhN — Senator Sarah Henderson (@SenSHenderson) June 2, 2026

Meaning of Globalize the Intifada: