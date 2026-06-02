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Home Home The ABC Australia Hires a Jew Hater as a Host

The ABC Australia Hires a Jew Hater as a Host

By
M Dowling
-
2
54

The ABC Australia has crossed a red line for many this week when it hired Grace Tame as a podcast host. Reportedly, she is an October 7 denier despite all the video and witness accounts. Tame called to “globalize the Intifada” a few weeks after the Intifada mass murdered Jews at Bondi Beach. She led the chant at a pro-Palestine/Hamas rally.

Tame allegedly wants Jews out of their ancestral homeland.

Tame is autistic and survived childhood rape.

Here she is:

It’s a serious attack on Israel and Jews, given the horrors they bore. Tame’s new position is reportedly a taxpayer-funded job.

Public backlash is mounting against the network’s left-wing bias, and demands are growing louder to defund the public broadcaster.

Government should never fund any news service.

Meaning of Globalize the Intifada:

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