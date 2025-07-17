Keir Starmer, Desperate to Survive, Will Let Children Vote

Keir Starmer is desperately looking for ways to prop up his failing administration. He had the genius idea to have children vote. He is lowering the voting age to 16.

Children have no real world experience, are often idealistic, and he’s counting on them being easily manipulated.

Democrats in the US want to do the same thing for the same reason.

Starmer is engaged in an unpopular expensive war with Ukraine dragging old guys and youth off the street while Russians bring in North Koreans, all to get canceled on the front.

Over a million people have died.

Their climate crazy policies are hurting UK citizens and the immigration policy is a disaster, erasing the culture. Nobody likes them anymore. So, Starmer decided getting the children to vote would be a good idea.

BREAKING: Keir Starmer announces that the UK is lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 in all UK elections. pic.twitter.com/HOAbkCJJ1R — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 17, 2025

It didn’t work for Olaf:

excellent performance by the German youth in EU elections. Greens totally rejected, AfD heavily up. pic.twitter.com/f7mt1g75A9 — Leo Caesaris (@leo_caesaris) June 9, 2024

It didn’t work in Austria: