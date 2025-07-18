The Children Left the Room & Trump’s Nominees Advanced

Democrats walked out of a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday that advanced senior Justice Department official Emil Bove’s nomination for a federal judgeship, alleging Republicans had improperly rushed the process.

They are doing everything imaginable to stop Republicans from appointing judges.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, said that as a result of them walking out, it is an open question whether the nominations of Bove, who was President Donald Trump’s personal defense lawyer, and former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, the nominee for U.S. attorney of the District of Columbia, are moving forward.

One thing is certain, Democrats never run out of stunts.

Democrats are going to take their case to the Democrat Senate Parliamentarian Leader Thune won’t fire. She might rule the right way but she is a partisan.

A spokesperson for the committee’s chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said there is no dispute and both Bove’s nomination to the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Pirro’s nomination can move ahead to the full Senate.

Hyperbolic Cory Booker looked silly as usual.

“This lacks decency. It lacks decorum. It shows you do not want to simply hear from your colleagues. This is absolutely wrong,” Booker continued, and “you don’t even seem to care.”

“This is an abuse of power,” he added, and walked out himself after he was done with his objection.

After the vote concluded, Grassley said he simply had followed a precedent from when Democrats had the majority, and he accused his Democratic colleagues of “obstruction.”