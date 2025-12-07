Kent State Punishes White Student for Opposing Ban on Singing Black Music

The Kent State Vocal Intensity A Cappella group restricted certain solos strictly to ‘people of color’ over ‘cultural appropriation’ concerns.

Emails show a Kent State student disciplined after opposing race-based solo policy.

It sounds like an illegal race-based policy.

Campus Reform:

Mark Phillips, a three-year member and the a cappella group’s beatboxer, contacted a board member to inquire about how the exclusion of white students aligned with Kent State’s anti-discrimination policies. Phillips suggested the limitation seemed “at odds with equal opportunity” in his message to the executive board.

“I fully respect concerns about authenticity, but I also believe that whoever gives the strongest performance should be given the chance,” he wrote. “Art, music, and culture are meant to be shared and celebrated, not gatekept.”

In response, the board accused him of violating the university’s anti-discrimination policy, placed him on probation, and scheduled a disciplinary hearing requiring him to “plead his case” before the entire group.

Literally a gross violation of their civil rights. https://t.co/cSnjSF3EQ1 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 7, 2025

The DoJ Civil Rights Division is on it: