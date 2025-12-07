The Future Collapse of NATO & Venezuela in the Eye of the Storm

As reported, Trump’s national security document pointed to the collapse of Europe’s power and the NATO alliance. President Trump has revealed the weakness and the eventual future Europe faces unless they quickly about-face which they don’t appear willing or capable of doing. The administration expects Europe’s demise as a power by 2050.

We are watching the beginning of the Tripolar World Order of the US, China, and Russia, with no Europe in the geopolitical configuration and transformation.

That takes us to Venezuela.

China and Russia are deeply involved in Venezuela. Russia reportedly sent their secret, highly-advanced nuclear sub to the nation after Trump resuscitated the Monroe Doctrine. It would not be a surprise if true. Russian warships and subs have been spotted off Cuba and the coast of Florida, all while our nation was in Ukraine allegedly protecting Europe which can no longer protect itself. Actually, one nuclear sub is enough.

China especially has a foothold in the nation. They have Chinese soldiers allegedly embedded in the Venezuelan army. China refines much of Venezuela’s oil. They have ports all over Latin America.

The new Monroe Doctrine says we won’t police the world, but we will protect our hemisphere.

President Trump plans to restore the United States manufacturing and military to make us too strong to attack. That’s the approach he hopes to take as opposed to fighting senseless wars around the globe.

In mid-November, the US military blocked a Russian tanker taking Naptha to Venezuela. Venezuela needs Naptha to survive. They use it for oil production and revenue. It was the largest show of force against Venezuela and Russia.

Mining and manufacturing are coming back for the sake of our national security, as Trump has said. It is America First.

At the same time, we have millions of enemies in the country. That includes Chinese, Russians and other enemies, thanks to the Bidenistas.

In response to all of this, technocrats want us to be more secure by establishing way-too-much digital “security.”

Drug boats are probably a ruse. Oil isn’t the main problem. China and Russia in our hemisphere are the real problem as the administration sees it.