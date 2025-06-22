Khalil, the Conquering Jihadist Clown Hero

By
M Dowling
-
0
22

The US’s Evita Peron, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, welcomed a formerly imprisoned Hamas-enabler back to New York. Mahmoud Khalil came fashionably dressed in his Arafat keffiyeh. His wife wore stylish headgear, as their radical left friends applauded his victory over the law.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments