When the Political SCOTUS Left the 2A Open to Tyrannical Schemes

The Supreme Court denied the Snope and Ocean State Second Amendment petitions earlier this month. They have left us open to gun law schemes and tyranny.

The Maryland Case is Most Consequential

According to CNN, one appeal included Maryland’s ban on semi-automatic weapons such as AR- and AK-style rifles. The law was enacted after the deadly 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. It was challenged by David Snope, a state resident who wanted to purchase said rifles for self-defense and other purposes.

In the Maryland case, the automatic rifles at issue are “dangerous and unusual weapons” and therefore are not protected by the Second Amendment.

The majority also said there were “historical analogues to the Maryland statute that were adopted by state legislatures across the country in the 19th and 20th century,” CNN reported.

“It is difficult to see how Maryland’s categorical prohibition on AR–15s passes muster under this framework,” wrote Thomas, the sole justice in dissent.

The other case, Ocean State Tactical v. Rhode Island, involved large capacity magazines.

Jonathan Turley wrote on X about his disappointment.

“Yet, in Snopes, Kavanaugh stressed that no one should take the denials as a reflection of the merits: “this Court should and presumably will address the AR-15 issue soon, in the next Term or two.”

“I was particularly disappointed in the failure to review Scopes. The AR-15 is one of the most popular guns in the United States and this issue has been working through the courts for years. Moreover, various politicians, such as Joe Biden, have been running on this issue for years despite outstanding questions on the constitutionality of such bans.”

Tyranny

This is a big win for gun laws. SCOTUS’s refusal to consider the AR-15 bans greenlights tyranny and more confiscation schemes. Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch dissented the lower courts rewriting of the Second Amendment. Nine states now ban America’s most popular rifle. Will they go after law enforcement having these so-called ‘weapons of war.” They have tried before in some states.

The Supreme Court is not taking up “assault weapons” cases. SCOTUS support of the 2nd amendment is theoretical and intellectual, and it ends there.. They’re political. In some states the 2nd amendment right is nearly absolute and in others (NY,CA,HI, IL) it is nearly gone. They are not standing up for the Second Amendment.

Fu$%!!!! SCOTUS has denied both the Snope and Ocean State petitions. A great day for those that want you disarmed. pic.twitter.com/qyA7C9KXvH — WashingtonGunLaw (@GunWashington) June 2, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email