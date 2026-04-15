LA District Attorney Is Investigating Eric Swalwell for Possible Rape

The Manhattan court system is currently investigating Representative Eric Swalwell for sexual assault. Since he resigned, a second woman has come forward to say he raped her.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman has confirmed that former California Rep. Eric Swalwell is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct, following a new accusation from Lonna Drewes, a former model and fashion technology entrepreneur.

Drewes, speaking at a press conference, claimed that in 2018, she met Swalwell socially, was offered business connections, and then met him again at a hotel where he drugged her, choked her, and raped her

“While he was choking me, I lost consciousness, and I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity” Lonna Drewes shares horrific allegations of assault and abuse by @RepSwalwell pic.twitter.com/eFwTIEYj1Y — Just the News (@JustTheNews) April 14, 2026

She said she was afraid to report it due to his political power.

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said they would file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and submit evidence such as text messages, journal entries, and photographs.

Four women have come forward to say he assaulted them, and one claimed rape. Lonna Dewes will be the fifth and the second to claim rape.

I do feel sorry for his wife and children.

NY Post: ”Lonna Drewes, the woman who accused former Rep. Eric Swalwell of rape is a fashion executive, model for prominent brands like Marc Jacobs and Juicy Couture, and has graced the silver screen”. Even without that very telling bio it’s obvious from pics that Lonna is an… https://t.co/Ilp3fH04He pic.twitter.com/I8zAch976Z — Cyber Egg (@egg335374) April 14, 2026

Here is Swalwell with his poor wife in a campaign ad. If he is guilty, how did he have the nerve to make this ad with his wife?