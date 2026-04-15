Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home LA District Attorney Is Investigating Eric Swalwell for Possible Rape

LA District Attorney Is Investigating Eric Swalwell for Possible Rape

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The Manhattan court system is currently investigating Representative Eric Swalwell for sexual assault. Since he resigned, a second woman has come forward to say he raped her.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman has confirmed that former California Rep. Eric Swalwell is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct, following a new accusation from Lonna Drewes, a former model and fashion technology entrepreneur.

Drewes, speaking at a press conference, claimed that in 2018, she met Swalwell socially, was offered business connections, and then met him again at a hotel where he drugged her, choked her, and raped her

She said she was afraid to report it due to his political power.

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said they would file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and submit evidence such as text messages, journal entries, and photographs.

Four women have come forward to say he assaulted them, and one claimed rape. Lonna Dewes will be the fifth and the second to claim rape.

I do feel sorry for his wife and children.

Here is Swalwell with his poor wife in a campaign ad. If he is guilty, how did he have the nerve to make this ad with his wife?

Previous articleGone, Baby, Gone, Bad Politicians, Gone
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.