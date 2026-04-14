Gone, Baby, Gone, Bad Politicians, Gone

Representatives Gonzales, Swalwell, and Cherfilus-McCormick are almost gone, and we’re happy about it.

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) announced he would resign effective Tuesday. The married Representative had an affair with an aide who later killed herself by setting herself on fire.

He would have been expelled if he hadn’t resigned.

Gonzales’s resignation letter:

Enclosed is my resignation letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, effective April 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. It has been my privilege to serve the residents of Texas’ 23rd congressional district.

Sincerely,

Tony Gonzales, Member of Congress.

Rep. Tony Gonzales resigns amid scandal that saw a beautiful young woman commit suicide by setting herself on fire! https://t.co/DIC8M5cXWx — Sherri Unfiltered™ (@FFT1776) April 14, 2026

We already reported that Eric Swalwell resigned from the House. He used to get under my skin. Swalwell has a very long record of abusing women. A second woman is accusing Swalwell of rape. He’ll be lucky to stay out of prison. Hopefully, he will disappear, and we will never hear from him again.

The House Ethics Committee has also been pushing the probe against Cherfilus-McCormick, announcing at the end of March that “the adjudicatory subcommittee found that Counts 1-15 and 17-26 of the SAV [Statement of Alleged Violations] had been proven” against the embattled congresswoman.

Rep. Luna has been calling for her removal. On Tuesday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-04) was asked about the possibility of expelling Cherfilus-McCormick. Cherifilus-McCormack is credibly accused of stealing $5 million, and there is substantial evidence. She hasn’t had her trial yet, but the ethics review was damning.

“I have been a zealous guardian of due process around here,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. “I do think, certainly, on Cherfilus-McCormick, the Ethics Committee has gone through all of its processes, and they found some alarming facts; I think the facts are indisputable at this point, and so I believe it’ll be the consensus of this body that she should be expelled. I mean, that certainly rises to the level that’s needed.”

JUST IN — Speaker Johnson is ready to EXPEL Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick from Congress after ethics investigation! BOOM! pic.twitter.com/15Mj4IssOH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2026

Congressman-Elect Clay Fuller (GA-14) won a runoff election to complete the remainder of the seat held by Marjorie Taylor Greene. With that, and the removal of one Democrat and one Republican representative, the Republicans hold a majority of 217.