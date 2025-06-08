LA Progressives Outraged as Feds Dare to Establish Law & Order

About 80% of ICE captures in LA are of criminals, but others are those here illegally who are scooped up as the sweeps take place. Unfortunately, the Left doesn’t believe in illegal immigration and all illegals are “undocumented citizens” entitled to all benefits of citizenship.

ICE is daring to enforce the law, and in California, it’s a hate crime. President Trump dared enforce the law, and Newsom called it “inflammatory.”

As one poster wrote on X:

Masked revolutionaries, inspired by the noble ideals of Marx, TikTok, and fentanyl-laced meth, launched what activists are describing as a “mostly-therapeutic uprising.” Stores were looted, streets were lit, and public trash cans became sacrificial altars to Equity™. Videos showed rioters burning American flags while hoisting Mexican ones… because nothing says you want to stay in the U.S. more than openly declaring allegiance to the cartels that sent you.

Progressives have chosen anarchy over law and order. Maybe Newsom should stop “governing” from the comfort of his wine cellar.

Newsom betrays law-abiding Americans by defending violent mobs attacking ICE. He shields illegals, vilifies federal agents, and dares call it “keeping peace.” This isn’t leadership, it’s sabotage. He’s aiding chaos to score political points. Emotional leftists are trying to portray the chaos and violence coming from them as ICE’s fault.

Gavin Newsom’s statement on the riots and so-called protests in Los Angeles included his usual slam at law enforcement. According to Newsom, ICE only wants a “spectacle.”

The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle.

Don’t give them one.

Never use violence. Speak out peacefully.

His weakness and anti-law enforcement rhetoric is encouragement to those rioters.

Newsom accused the federal officers of creating chaos.

As the federal government conducts chaotic immigration sweeps across the country, the state is deploying additional CHP to maintain safety on Los Angeles highways to keep the peace. It’s not their job to assist in federal immigration enforcement. The federal government is sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate. That is not the way any civilized country behaves.

Mayor Karen Bass’s city is getting safer thanks to ICE and instead of being grateful, she is blocking LA police from helping ICE. So, now she has National Guard in her city. ICE needed help and no one in California could give it, certainly not a confused LAPD. So, President Trump did the unthinkable, he deployed help to re-establish law and order, even as Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass encourage violence and hatred of lawmen.

Newsom claimed California was already handling the situation. “We were just about to start a community dialogue circle.” Nothing is more crime-promoting than a progressive and a dialogue circle. Newsom blamed the unrest on “white rage and low solar uptake.”

Tom Homan said they have arrested child sex offenders, drug runners, gang members, and other victims of systemic border enforcement. That naturally infuriated the progressives.

The same poster we mentioned earlier writes:

“These men were traffickers, not criminals. They were transporting meth and fentanyl, not harming anyone… unless you count the 100,000 overdose deaths a year, which we don’t,” said one activist, lighting a joint and a dumpster. UCLA’s Department of Queer Cartography and Abolitionist Geography issued a statement: “We reject the colonial violence of borders and call for immediate demilitarization of law enforcement in favor of trauma-informed conflict de-escalation rituals.” Meanwhile, parents of overdose victims were unavailable for comment… mostly because the media stopped covering them in 2019.

Is this what you want:

Call me a silly goose but destroying an American city while waving a foreign flag seems kinda like an act of war idk pic.twitter.com/SkXjHWfrFk — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 8, 2025

Illegal Immigrants Helpfully Wave Flags So ICE Knows Where To Send Them https://t.co/6TXdW2b0fc pic.twitter.com/KAVPZTSxZh — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 8, 2025

