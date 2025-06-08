Who Is Lying About the Epstein Island Videos?

By
M Dowling
-
2
35

The world has been waiting for the release of tens of thousands of pornographic videos all with little kids. Attorney General Pam Bondi told an OMG undercover reporter they existed. She didn’t specify if they were on Epstein Island.

Joe Rogan asked Kash Patel about the videos.

Patel said, “If there was a video of some guy or gal committing felonies on an island and I’m in charge, don’t you think you’d see it?”

Everybody lies.

Patel also addressed the continuing Democrat lies about j6.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anna Strong
Anna Strong
34 seconds ago

They all lie or skate the truth with their choice of words. This is all getting tiresome, I want the truth on everything!

0
Reply
Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
53 minutes ago

Release the files. All of the files. You’re on record telling the public you would. Either do it or don’t get mad when it’s voiced that you’re covering it up.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz