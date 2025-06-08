Who Is Lying About the Epstein Island Videos?

The world has been waiting for the release of tens of thousands of pornographic videos all with little kids. Attorney General Pam Bondi told an OMG undercover reporter they existed. She didn’t specify if they were on Epstein Island.

Joe Rogan asked Kash Patel about the videos.

Patel said, “If there was a video of some guy or gal committing felonies on an island and I’m in charge, don’t you think you’d see it?”

Everybody lies.

Patel also addressed the continuing Democrat lies about j6.

Kash Patel says Democrats continue to lie about J6: "President Trump preemptively authorized 10-20,000 National Guard…Then the documents came, we finally got them out…and it showed Bowser, in writing, declining National Guard. It showed Pelosi, in writing, saying 'no' to the… pic.twitter.com/WU8LSqdPDk — Julia (@Jules31415) June 7, 2025

