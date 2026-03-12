Labour Ends the Hereditary House of Lords: It Will Be Islam-Friendly

Centuries of British history are set to come to an end. Labour passed a bill to kick the last hereditary peers out of the House of Lords.

Peers passed the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill after a deal was struck to offer extra spots to some of those who will lose their seats in the coming months.

Birthright is gone, except in a few cases.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government will shelve the final 92 dukes, earls, viscounts, and barons.

They didn’t do it for the right reasons. I’m not a fan of hereditary rule, but they will fill up the House of Lords with Islamists. Next, they will shelve the king after he approves the bill. Labour is eliminating everything British. That’s why they are removing their historical heroes from the currency and putting animals on it. Labour is also getting rid of trial by jury in some cases. Mass immigration continues in the UK.