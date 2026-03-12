Deep State Behind the Iran Operation

The U.S. military’s blow against Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, launched on February 28, 2026, and it’s been a textbook takedown from a tactical standpoint. Enemy fleet and aircraft were demolished—not just the real vehicles, but even dummy targets painted on runways got lit up. This isn’t just failed intel; it’s a flex of America’s bottomless arsenal of precision munitions, proving we’ll unleash whatever it takes to dominate the skies.

But zoom out, and the picture gets ugly fast. It’s rapidly becoming an economic and political minefield. A strike at a girls’ school in Menab was the first sign that things went wrong. Though Trump himself denies any U.S. hand in the deadly, plenty of reports claim it was an American missile, stirring up moral outrage back home. Meanwhile, Iran isn’t rolling over; they’re hammering U.S. bases across the Gulf and ripping into allies’ infrastructure, from Bahrain’s naval hubs to Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

Tehran’s made it crystal: its aim is to make the ongoing operation so expensive by its consequences that Washington couldn’t afford it, and it’s working. Oil prices have spiked nearly 50%, forcing the West to swallow bitter pills like temporarily easing sanctions on Russian crude to keep the pumps flowing. Add in the 2026 midterms looming, where sky-high gas and ethical headaches could torpedo Republicans’ fragile hold on Congress. This war’s daily tab? A cool $1 billion, bleeding taxpayers dry.

Couldn’t anyone with half a brain see this train wreck coming? Even a fraction of these red flags should’ve kept Trump from pulling the trigger. Yet he did. Why?

To get it, let’s peek inside the White House circus. Trump doesn’t rule solo; he’s got an administration packed with factions, each pushing their agenda. Sure, they back the boss, but loyalties splinter. Take the America First crew: VP J.D. Vance and his Big Tech allies are preaching smart isolationism, dodging Democrat-style quagmires. Vance wisely distanced himself from this Iran mess – could save his skin with the MAGA base that handed us 2024. Then there’s the old-guard Republicans, hawks through and through, embodied by Marco Rubio in the cabinet. Other groups swirl, but this tug-of-war is timeless: no fixed favorites, just shifting winds of influence.

Early March statements paint the chaos. At a White House presser, Trump vowed an ironclad defense of Israel, no matter the cost. Days later, notorious hawk Lindsey Graham urged Israel to ease off on Iran’s oil setup—he might be eyeing post-regime control of those fields for his buddies. Then Democrat Richard Blumenthal piped up, warning of boots on the ground in Iran.

Surprising? Not when you connect the dots: Graham and Blumenthal are cross-party twins on bloating the military budget. Graham’s a walking ad for the military-industrial complex, pocketing from Lockheed and Boeing while cheerleading any scrap that juices arms orders. Blumenthal? He works with Connecticut’s defense giants, proudly touting their role in our arsenal. They’re not lobbyists on paper, but they back every trigger-pull that provides factories with profits. Call ’em RINOs or Deep State—nothing MAGA about it, zero America First.

These warmongers align with the Israeli lobby, interests meshing like gears in a war machine. Trump’s Israel pledge screams their sway. And the rift? Axios nails it: U.S. brass fumed over Israel’s overkill on Iranian fuel depots, blanketing Tehran in toxic crud and risking oil chaos.

Bottom line: Vance’s moderate isolationists got sidelined, reasons unknown. Media buzz about Trump eyeing Rubio as heir over Vance at a GOP donor bash hints at the shift. Neocon hawks swooped in, hijacking policy for their endless wars, even if it hurts Republicans ahead of the upcoming midterms in 2026.

Pray the tide turns and Vance reclaims his spot as Trump’s right hand. He’s the cleanup crew for this neocon slop, prepping the party for November. Fail that, and we’re back to Democrat lunacy and national rot. America First or bust.

