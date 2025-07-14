Lara Trump Said He Has Heard the Base, More Coming on Epstein

Lara Trump said the President has heard the base and will provide more transparency. He wants transparency on all fronts. The last four years has frustrated him too.
He is working on so many important issues. It’s not really on top of his mind. He won’t release anything that will damage any victims.
There is no plot to keep the information from anyone.
EXCLUSIVE: Lara Trump says the Trump administration Will Release more Epstein Evidence and Will Have More Transparency. She says that President Trump Hears the Base on this Issue and knows how "Important" it is and Trump will "set things right."
"There needs to be more… pic.twitter.com/iTtzUmN90H
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 14, 2025