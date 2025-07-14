Someone Worse Than Zohran Is Running for Mayor of Minneapolis

There is someone worse than Zohran Mamdani running for Mayor of Minneapolis. That would be Omar Fateh. He is a diversity-thumping Somali who doesn’t understand the United States. He’s an avowed Marxist.

He wants to raise the minimum wage by over twenty dollars an hour, offer free rent of private rentals, Trump proof the city and defund the police – replacing them with social workers.

He is very anti-ICE and pro-illegal immigration.

In a recent social media post, Fateh emphasized his legislative wins, noting that his “extreme ideas” like tuition-free college and “fair wages for rideshare drivers” passed with bipartisan support.

His career in politics has been marked by various controversies, including his receipt of $11,000 in campaign contributions from individuals connected to the Feeding Our Future scandal. Fateh said he returned the donations. Current Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey received $9,000 in campaign donations from Feeding Our Future defendants.

During the recent trial of Feeding Our Future mastermind Aimee Bock, a 2021 video surfaced showing Fateh discussing his efforts to advocate for the organization.

In 2022, Fateh’s brother-in-law was convicted of lying to a grand jury about his handling of absentee ballots during Fateh’s 2020 primary campaign, Sahan Journal reported.

Fateh was also the subject of a Senate ethics investigation and ordered to participate in campaign finance training after failing to disclose $1,000 in campaign payments to Somali TV Minnesota.

In 2023, a Senate ethics complaint was filed against Fateh for comments he made on the Senate floor suggesting that his Republican colleagues look like “violent extremists” who “advocate for the superiority of the white race.”

UPDATE: Minneapolis may get its own Zohran Mamdani. Its spreading. Omar Fateh () is running for mayor to FREEZE THE RENT, raise the minimum wage by +$4 over a couple years (why not $100?), “Trump-proof” the city, and “diversity public safety response” (defund the police).… pic.twitter.com/jbaknWWptt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2025

