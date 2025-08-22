Lavrov: Any Meeting Must Have an Agenda & Zelensky Agrees to Nothing

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov sat for an interview with Kristen Welker who tried to twist what he said. Lavrov insisted on making himself clear, but the MSM’s translation is still missing the point. The point is President Zelensky will not agree to any of the concessions Russia offered. In other words, they want to see some concessions as a starting point for a meeting.

According to Lavrov, President Putin said that he is ready to meet, provided this meeting is really going to have an agenda, presidential agenda,” Foreign Minister Lavrov said. That’s when Welker cut him off, her eyes bulging. She said the condition of an agenda was a big “if.”

He didn’t say there would or wouldn’t be a meeting, but it’s not set up yet. Putin is waiting for the agenda.

There is no meeting planned,” he responded. “And I’m not challenging this,” he said when she confronted him with Trump saying there would soon be a meeting. Lavrov continued, “but you cannot, I think, understand what I am saying. Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda would be ready for a summit. And this agenda is not ready at all.”

I believe what Lavrov is saying is Putin wants to know it’s worth his while. That there will be some concessions from Ukraine. Putin won’t settle for nothing. So far, it is the Russian’s opinion that Zelensky won’t give on anything.

President Trump brought points to the meeting in the D.C. meeting after he met with Putin. The points, which would make up the agenda, included no NATO membership and land to be discussed. Mr. Zelensky rejected them all.

Lavrov complained that Zelenskyy had even rejected a proposal to cancel legislation prohibiting the Russian language in Ukraine.

Watch this short clip and you decide. For all of Zelenksy’s warnings that Russia doesn’t want peace, how can we believe Zelensky does? He lost the war and won’t give up anything, even NATO membership which President Trump already told him he cannot be in NATO. Russia wants them to be neutral as originally agreed when they received their independence.

At the same time, a frustrated Donald Trump is unhappy. It’s clear Zelensky doesn’t care if he is unhappy. He has Democrats, RINOs, and Euro Clowns in his corner.

Zelensky is holding an Ace: Russia’s invasion as his starting and ending point. He wants even more than what he had in 2021. He wants Crimea back and membership in NATO.

We can’t say what Russia is up to.