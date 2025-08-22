Bombshell Revelations: Comey Authorized Leaks of Classified Information

Federal prosecutors gathered evidence from James Comey’s top lieutenants that he authorized the leak of classified information to reporters. This took place just before the 2016 election. Prosecutors had the evidence but refused to file charges.

The bombshell revelations involving ex-FBI general counsel James Baker and ex-Comey chief of staff James Rybicki had been redacted by the Justice Department.

It looks like James Comey lied to Congress.

Pam Bondi unredacted the evidence, and released it to the House and Senate Judiciary.

The memos detail evidence and interviews gathered by U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents concerning classified information leaked to The New York Times in October 2016, ahead of the November election.

“The USPIS Investigation also revealed Baker disclosed USG [U.S. government] classified information to the NYT under the belief he was ultimately instructed and authorized to do so by then FBI Director James Comey,” one summary memo reads. “For example, during interviews, Baker indicated FBI Chief of Staff James Rybicki instructed him (Baker) to disclose the information to the NYT, and Baker understood Rybicki was conveying this instruction and authorization from Comey.”

The documents don’t say what classified information was leaked or whether they were declassified by Comey or anyone else.

Pam Bondi said, “…former FBI Director James Comey and his chief of staff engaged in abhorrent conduct,” and they must be accountable for not safeguarding our nation’s secrets.