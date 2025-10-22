Lawsuit Presents Evidence Democrats Rigged the 2020 Census

America First Legal says the 2020 Census may have been rigged to benefit the Far Left, and they are looking to overturn the Census. The organization founded by Stephen Miller has taken up and won some very important cases and this could be one of the most important.

They found serious irregularities and outright illegal conduct.

The AFL lawsuit reveals how the Census Bureau used unlawful statistical tricks that inflated populations in left-leaning areas, distorted congressional representation, and diluted the power of lawful citizens in states like Florida and Texas.

The Constitution is clear: every person must be counted—not estimated, not guessed, not made up by a computer model. Federal law explicitly bans the use of “statistical sampling” or any other method that could replace a real count.However, in 2020, the Census Bureau ignored the law. They fabricated “residents” out of thin air and used convoluted formulas that overcounted BLUE areas, giving the Far Left an edge in Congress.

AFL hopes to force the government to produce a new, lawful count immediately. We cannot allow unelected bureaucrats to twist the data, steal representation, and undermine our Republic.

The Press Release in Part

In 2020, the Census Bureau ignored this mandate and instead relied on two deeply flawed methods: Group Quarters Imputation and Differential Privacy.

Group Quarters Imputation: Fabricated residents at dormitories, nursing homes, and other institutions that were empty on Census Day. In some cases, individuals were even double-counted — once at home and again at facilities they had already left.

Differential Privacy: Injected statistical errors throughout the Census data, producing negative and illogical values and disproportionate errors that punished rural communities in particular.

The use of these flawed statistical methods violated Article I, Section 2, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, the Fourteenth Amendment, and 13 U.S.C. § 195. AFL’s lawsuit alleges that through these methods, the Census Bureau skewed state redistricting and caused congressional seats to shift, distorting representation in Florida and ultimately altering political power across the country.

Instead of counting real people at their residences, as required by law, the Bureau fabricated population counts and injected statistical “noise” into the results. This was not a simple technical error — it was a direct assault on representation. By fabricating people out of thin air, the Census Bureau effectively stole votes from some states and handed them to others.