Leader Thune Needs to Cancel Recess & Weekends Now!

President Trump has called on Leader Thune to cancel the long recess and weekends until judicial nominees are approved. We know that Sen. Schumer is deliberately blocking 14 of 15 judicial nominees. He has blocked them for months.

Trump wrote on TruthSocial, “Hopefully the very talented John Thune, fresh off our many victories over the past two weeks and, indeed, 6 months, will cancel August recess (and long weekends!), in order to get my incredible nominees confirmed. We need them badly!!! DJT.”

Republicans allegedly have control of the Senate and they won’t act. It’s embarrassing and will hurt them in the mid-terms if they don’t act.

Currently, Republicans are stymied by judicial tyranny. The judges are in the control of Democrats. We have to reverse that. Schumer won’t approve anyone who is not far-left, and he won’t stop lying. He’s the minority leader, and shouldn’t have this power. He’s trying to improve his abysmal polling numbers.

People need to call Thune’s office and tell him to get to work. If Democrats miss their leisure time, they’ll start approving the nominees. We need judges who follow the Constitution now!