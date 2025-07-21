Huge: Hillary Aides Plotted with WH, NSC, State, Intel Officials to Create Russiagate?

Texts and Emails Allegedly Show Hillary Clinton Campaign Aides Coordinated with Obama-Era White House, NSC, State Department and intelligence Officials in July 2016 to Link Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin. Alleged Efforts to “Dig Up Dirt” Are Still Under Review.

The media isn’t reporting this huge story and that is why 60% of Democrats still think Russiagate was not a hoax.

The Story

It seems that top operatives from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign weren’t just spreading the Trump Russia hoax from the sidelines, they were coordinating directly with officials inside the Obama White House to launch the false narrative in July 2016.

Text messages and emails reportedly reveal that officials from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign worked directly with the Obama White House to initiate the Trump–Russia narrative in July 2016

Conservative investigative reporter Paul Sperry reported that Senator Grassley released the Clinton Annex files which were released by Attorney General Pam Bondi. It seems to be the smoking gun, proving that the Comey FBI exonerated Hillary of email server crimes despite never investigating thumb drives with compromised classified emails, including President Obama email.

I guess he never investigated the computer filled with the 33,000 missing Hillary emails that Huma Aberdeen Soros and her perverted ex-husband had possession of?

If Comey didn’t have these examined, he did not have all the information to make his judgement that Hillary should not be prosecuted. It also limited the scope of the investigation into the coup of Trump’s presidency. He failed to look into Barack Obama’s culpability.

That should have been thoroughly investigated.

NOTE: These text messages and emails would constitute material evidence of potential violations of the Hatch Act by Obama officials and provide another data point in a broader criminal conspiracy, which would obviate statutory time limits for prosecutors https://t.co/ulufDZ2ppg — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 21, 2025

We knew the White House was working with the dossier creator Christopher Steele, Hillary’s campaign lawyer and the FBI on the dossier and Alfa bank hoax. However, we did not know her campaign advisers reached out directly to high-level Obama officials to coordinate with her plan to tie Trump to the fake Russia scandal.

NOTE: We’ve known of Steele+Hillary’s campaign lawyer working w FBI on dossier+Alfa Bank hoax,but this is 1st we’ve heard of text evidence of her campaign advisers reaching out directly to hi-lev Obama WH officials to coordinate w her plan to create Russia scandal tying downTrump https://t.co/ulufDZ2ppg — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 21, 2025

Remember this? Eight days before the 2016 presidential election. Candidate Hillary Clinton warned us about the dangerous Trump and Putin alliance: “Donald has signaled to Putin that he will let Russia do whatever it wants, from Ukraine to Syria and beyond.”

Flashback to 8 days before the 2016 presidential election. Candidate Hillary Clinton warned us about the dangerous Trump – Putin alliance: “Donald has signaled to Putin that he will let Russia do whatever it wants, from Ukraine to Syria and beyond.”pic.twitter.com/oD6Tlf3JjU — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) November 13, 2019

Opinion

This wasn’t some rogue campaign smear. It was a calculated, top down conspiracy between the DNC, Clinton world, and the highest levels of government to fabricate a Russia collusion story and weaponize federal agencies against Donald Trump the incoming president. They didn’t just spy. They plotted. Emails show the flow of “intel” being fed to Brennan, Clapper, and Comey while White House staff worked behind the scenes to prep the media and cover the tracks.This wasn’t about national security. It was about rigging an election, then sabotaging a presidency from day one.What we’re looking at is a coordinated act of election interference, abuse of power, and a seditious conspiracy or potentially treason.