Leaked Call from European Friends Conspiring Against the US

Freidrich Merz canceled meetings to urgently call Ukrainian President Zelensky and the European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a report on Thursday, Spiegel reported that in the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders, France’s Emmanuel Macron warned that the United States could insist that Ukraine makes territorial concessions to Russia without guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

“There is a chance that the U.S. will betray Ukraine on territory without clarity on security guarantees,” he said, according to the magazine.

In the call that took place on Monday, Germany’s Friedrich Merz warned Zelenskiy that U.S. negotiators are “playing games” and that he should be “very careful” over the next few days, the Spiegel report said.

“The President did not express himself in these words,” Spiegel quoted the Élysée as saying.

Der Spiegel has obtained the transcript of a crisis phone call between Merz, Macron, Stubb, Volodymyr Zelensky and others on the peace talks. They deeply distrust the US negotiator. The feeling is mutual.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Zelensky during a now leaked call: “You need to be extremely careful in the coming days. They [the Americans] are playing games, both with you and with us.”

Emmanuel Macron: The U.S. might “betray Ukraine on the issue of territory”

Alexander Stubb: “We must not leave Ukraine—or Volodymyr—alone with these guys.”

Mark Rutte: “We have to protect Volodymyr.”