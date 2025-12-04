J6 Bomber Appears to Have Had a Race-Related Motive

The J6 bomber, who set live bombs at the DNC and RNC offices in Washington, D.C. in the evening of January 5, 2021, Brian Jerome Cole, Jr. was arrested today without any new evidence. The Washington field office took in a new team and went through all the evidence that was readily available. They came up with multiple leads and uncovered evidence pointing to this individual.

The Biden administration refused to do the job.

Julie Kelly said there appears to be a race-related motive. It was around the time of the George Floyd hoax. AG Pam Bondi is now confirming the arrest of Brian Cole Jr., charged now with 18 USC 844, use of an explosive device, with more charges potentially to come.

Alleged pipe bomber Brian Cole, Jr. ran a bail bonds company that worked to free illegal immigrants from ICE facilities and sued the Trump DHS.

According to the Daily Wire, Accused pipe bomber Brian Cole worked to get illegal immigrants out of ICE facilities and sued Trump’s DHS. The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled against him weeks before January 6, 2021. He later hired Trayvon Martin’s attorney to call on Biden’s DOJ to punish anti-black racism.

🚨 BREAKING – FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL on J6 pipe bomber: “This execution was FLAWLESS!” 🔥 The Biden FBI FAILED. The Trump FBI DID IT. “We did not discover any new information…we reexamined every piece of evidence, sifted through all the data, something that the prior… pic.twitter.com/JxV9gmCbOc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 4, 2025

“Let me be clear: There was no new tip, there was no new witness — just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work.”

“Let me be clear: There was no new tip, there was no new witness — just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work.”@AGPamBondi explains what finally led to the arrest of a suspect in the DC pipe bomb case from 2021: “This cold case languished for four years until… pic.twitter.com/AMBhCC2ozh — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 4, 2025

The evidence was always available.