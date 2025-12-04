J6 Bomber Appears to Have Had a Race-Related Motive

By
M Dowling
-
6
78
Brian J. Cole Jr.

The J6 bomber, who set live bombs at the DNC and RNC offices in Washington, D.C. in the evening of January 5, 2021, Brian Jerome Cole, Jr. was arrested today without any new evidence. The Washington field office took in a new team and went through all the evidence that was readily available. They came up with multiple leads and uncovered evidence pointing to this individual.

The Biden administration refused to do the job.

Julie Kelly said there appears to be a race-related motive. It was around the time of the George Floyd hoax. AG Pam Bondi is now confirming the arrest of Brian Cole Jr., charged now with 18 USC 844, use of an explosive device, with more charges potentially to come.

Alleged pipe bomber Brian Cole, Jr. ran a bail bonds company that worked to free illegal immigrants from ICE facilities and sued the Trump DHS.

According to the Daily Wire, Accused pipe bomber Brian Cole worked to get illegal immigrants out of ICE facilities and sued Trump’s DHS. The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled against him weeks before January 6, 2021. He later hired Trayvon Martin’s attorney to call on Biden’s DOJ to punish anti-black racism.

“Let me be clear: There was no new tip, there was no new witness — just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work.”

The evidence was always available.

bill
bill
1 hour ago

Sub human species; the black plague. I’m white and proud of it. I am now a racist because of the violent, racist nature of the black population. Not all of the blacks but it’s always them. The nation has black fatigue. Same ole demographic that can’t help themselves because it is in their nature; their DNA. Violent, tribalism, racist to… Read more »

Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
1 hour ago

DoJ is saying as part of the investigation, used cell phone data. Wait, the FBI said that data was corrupted? Even testified to it.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

It makes no sense. If he was angry at Trump and Republicans why place bombs at the democrat building ??? And since Biden was soft on illegals, not deporting them, the guy had no reason to be angry at Democrats, and anyway on Jan 6 Dems were no longer in charge of deportations, Trump was, so why would he place… Read more »

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
41 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

He wanted to bomb politicians?

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
25 minutes ago
Reply to  M Dowling

Maybe I am wrong but too many things are strange with that whole story… For example, Bondi and Patel say they had no new evidence…so they had that evidence 10 months ago, they had it 3 months ago and they had it one month ago when The Blaze said they were 99% sure it was a woman. Why did they… Read more »

MicahStone
MicahStone
2 hours ago

Poor Brian, he’s no longer invited to his favorite Christmas party !!!
