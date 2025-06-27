Leaking the Sensitive Secret Intel Is Treason?

Charles Hurt labeled the leak of the report about the bombing of the Iran nuclear facilities as treason on Fox News. He noted that the penalty is death, and he hopes the administration doesn’t back down on this.

President Trump seems certain that Democrats leaked it. He will now limit sharing with Congress.

.@CharlesHurt says the PENTAGON LEAKER just committed TREASON. What’s the punishment for treason? THE DEATH PENALTY pic.twitter.com/60OOunhHVb — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 26, 2025

Leaking top secret military government information should result in the guilty party spending decades in prison. If it’s not treason, a case can be made for seditious conspiracy.

Line every single person up that even remotely touched that document and give them each a lie detector test. Don’t fire the leaker, indict them for treason. DO IT NOW BEFORE ANOTHER DAY GOES BY!@DNIGabbard@AGPamBondi@FBIDirectorKash@realDonaldTrump@JDVance https://t.co/R9AX0viqft — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 25, 2025

We still have the Autopen investigation with Neera Tanden, a Soros ally, admitting behind closed doors to Congress that she controlled the Auotpen for three years. We await the transcript of her testimony.

