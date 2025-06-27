DHS Sued All 15 MD Federal District Court Judges for Defying SCOTUS

The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security sued all 15 federal district court judges in the state of Maryland on Tuesday for halting all deportations under legal challenges by the state for 48 hours.

Trump administration lawyers called the Maryland judges’ ruling an “egregious example of judicial overreach.”

“This lawsuit involves yet another regrettable example of the unlawful use of equitable powers to restrain the Executive. Specifically, Defendants have instituted an avowedly automatic injunction against the federal government, issued outside the context of any particular case or controversy. They did so by promulgating a standing order (“Standing Order”) and amended standing order (“Amended Standing Order”; together, “Orders”) that require the court clerk to automatically enter an injunction against removing, or changing the legal status of, any alien detained in Maryland who files a habeas petition,” the lawsuit against the judges said.

The order by Chief Judge George L. Russell III of the U.S. District Court in Maryland does “precisely what the Supreme Court has forbidden” by making a blanket ruling.

Democrat Federal District Court judges are defying the Supreme Court.

