Leftist Brats Face the Law

There are laws for leftist brats. Two vandals were arrested on first degree criminal mischief for vandalizing a memorial for Charlie Kirk. The Benton County Justice of the Peace taped them in the act.in Bentonville, Arkansas.

They ripped up notes and kicked candles while shouting obscenities.

Following a “swift investigation,” detectives identified and arrested two women in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree, a misdemeanor: Kerri Melissa Rollo, 23, and Kaylee Heather Rollo, 22, both of Jonquilla Way in Bentonville; Kaylee Rollo faces an additional charge of obstruction of governmental operations, according to the release.

Both were being held Wednesday at the Benton County Jail.

Kerri’s bond was set at $15,000, and she requested a public defender. Kaylee’s bond was set at $7,500, and she told the judge she had an attorney.

No attorneys were present in the courtroom, and no arguments were made over the size of the bond, as is standard practice for most judges in Benton County.

The judge said each woman would need to pay 10% of the stated bond.

Their next court date was scheduled for Oct. 22, 2025.

The community has condemned the act, emphasizing the importance of respecting the human act of mourning and the dignity of community memorials.

Bollinger, the JP for District 7, which includes parts of Bentonville and Bella Vista, denounced the act in a post sharing the video.

“This was not protest. It was contempt and a deliberate act of intolerance,” Bollinger said. “Those candles were not just wax and paper. They were sacred acts of grief. To see them trampled was painful, because it mocked not only a man’s memory but the human act of mourning itself.”

Bollinger said it was important for the people of Benton County to set aside differences.

“When we cannot set aside our differences long enough to respect the act of mourning, we lose something essential: the dignity that holds a community together,” Bollinger said. “Benton County is better than this. We are neighbors who care for one another, families raising children, and people who believe in dignity and hard work. We will always have disagreements, but what happened on those courthouse steps is not who we are, and it cannot be what we become.”

Bad behavior has consequences. If you don’t address it when people are young, they pay the price.

We need to feel shame.