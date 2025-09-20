Jimmy Kimmel Is Out Because No One Liked Him Anymore

Jimmy Kimmel became very nasty over the years and I don’t want to waste too much time talking about him. It’s doubtful he’s coming back, and it’s not because of Donald Trump nor is it just about his outrageous lies over the murder of Charlie Kirk. He’s not coming back because his teeny audience doesn’t justify his salary or his position on a titan of a multi-billion dollar network.

It was a business decision. He doesn’t have viewers and now he’s a liability. His employers were informed Nextstar and Sinclair would no longer air his show as private companies can do.

Kimmel was the author of his own demise.

Conan and slews of people on the left are in a rage over Kimmel’s firing, blaming Trump, and demanding he be rehired. The angry lefties probably don’t like him either, but as soon as someone on their side loses, they rant about the First Amendment, which they hate when Conservatives have a voice.

Conan says nothing when a man is murdered in front of his wife and children But its the apocalypse when Kimmel gets fired because advertisers and affiliates complained https://t.co/9hwXXE9cDc — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 19, 2025

Disney may have used his Kirk comments as the excuse to finally pull the trigger, but Jimmy Kimmel has lost money for Disney for years. In the key demographic (18 to 49), he had a whopping 128,000 nightly viewers. He did worse than overnight shows on MSNBC, and he was on broadcast TV. His only plus were his nasty assaults on Disney’s ideological opponents.

Mr. Hendrix did it!

This is interesting. Sean Spicer said on 2-Way that Kimmel’s producer told him , “We can’t humanize Trump people.”

Now they are complaining.

Dan thinks the number one terror threat we face is white nationalists. There’s no fixing bad information.