Lehigh, PA: When You’re Commissioner Is an Accused Drug Dealer

Lehigh County Democrat Commissioner Zach Cole-Borghi has been arrested following a grand jury investigation into an interstate drug ring.

Mr. Cole-Borghi, Bethlehem’s open records officer, was arrested Thursday afternoon at Bethlehem City Hall.

He was one of 22 people taken into custody as part of a three-year investigation.

He is no longer employed at Bethlehem City Hall.

Other arrests took place in Lehigh County, Montgomery County, Northampton County, Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago and Wisconsin, Holihan said. He did not identify other suspects but said they will be due in Lehigh County Court on Sept. 3 for their preliminary hearings.

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Democrats push for open borders despite the drugs it allows in, and they support shooting up drug addicted homeless people. They back antifa and other radical groups. Some blue cities have decided drug possession and dealing are not really crimes.

Keep your eyes on this one.