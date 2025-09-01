NFL Puts Gay and Trans Biological Men on Female Cheerleading Squads

M Dowling
35

The latest thing is to put transgender men in with the female cheerleaders. The NFL can’t help themselves from sending messages, mostly hardcore left-wing messages. They are also adding more noticeably gay men to the female cheerleading squads. They’re confusing the issue between Trans ‘women’ taking over female spaces and just plain gay men.

These are also adding gay male cheerleaders. Gay male cheerleaders have existed for years. Straight men have also been cheerleaders.

This is when men are especially needed in the cheerleading squad: when women aren’t strong enough for the female cheerleaders dramatic moves.

robb
robb
1 minute ago

NFL Puts Gay and Trans Biological Men on Female Cheerleading SquadsTime to watch a real men’s sport like The NHL or rugby, both men and women’s. Because they have proven they are ALL tougher than any NFL player and they make NFL n NBA players look like sissies.

Boycott the NFL
Boycott the NFL
9 minutes ago

Foot ball is going to change its name to Playing-With-Each-Other’s-Balls.

Boycott the NFL
Boycott the NFL
10 minutes ago

Fans don’t want to see a bunch of fruity trans dancing around on the field. To hell with the queer NFL. Boycott the bastards!

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
14 minutes ago

The NFL is already a freak show and this makes it worse. Let the best cheerleaders get the jobs. No AA or DIE. The biggest problem here is the in your face leftism of the league. Goodell is a leftist. The owners went along with the protests of the anthem, so they are leftist. The league pushes the envelope as… Read more »

Popeye
Popeye
14 minutes ago

Fools Ball

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
56 minutes ago

Apparently the NFL has never heard of Budlight… or of Cracker Barrel…or Jaguar…or Target…

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
41 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Go woke, go broke

