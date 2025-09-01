The Epping Rebellion

By
M Dowling
-
0
32

Brits are hanging UK flags, including St. George’s Cross, throughout England, including London. It’s a rebellion against the abusive migrants who are molesting their women.

The people of Epping, where it started over a migrant hotel of criminals, have called for not paying their tax.

Sara, an Epping woman, was arrested for flying a UK flag from a UK government building.

The tyrannical officials get away with this by saying she is inciting hatred or riots. There is no free speech in the UK. Maybe they’ll just get her for trespassing since this has been widely publicized.

Rapes in UK cities have doubled because of the migrants, almost all male, who have come into the country. They have allowed men into the country who were molesters in their home countries. A new documentary lists some of the outrageous attacks. They grab young women or girls in broad daylight, on buses, in cabs, walking through malls, shopping in their stores, and so on. Even one of their Bishops molested a young woman.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments