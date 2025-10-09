Leticia James Indicted by a Federal Grand Jury In Virginia

New York attorney general Leticia James was indicted in federal court on Thursday for mortgage fraud.

Lindsey Halligan, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, personally presented the case to the grand jury on Thursday. US attorneys do not typically present to a grand jury. Reports say other prosecutors refused to present it.

Halligan, a former White House aide, was installed in the role last month.

According to the Democrat media, this is Trump’s effort to weaponize the Department of Justice. However, the case against James looks like a clear cut case of mortgage fraud. There is a great deal of evidence and no one is above the law.

She was, however, indicted by a Virginia grand jury.

She has asked New York State taxpayers to fund her defense.